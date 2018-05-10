(MGN)
Fort Myers

SWFL helps erase medical debt

Published: May 10, 2018 6:24 PM EDT
Updated: May 10, 2018 6:27 PM EDT

Many Southwest Florida residents have answered the call to help erase medical debt in our area.

WINK News partnered with not-for-profit charity RIP Medical Debt to address the need in our community. In Southwest Florida alone, medical collections total $747 million.

We bought a million dollars in medical debt for $12,500 and need your help to tackle another million. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 85 people have donated $4,320 to help erase debt.

The goal is to reach $10,000.

To read more about this project or watch our stories, click here.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media