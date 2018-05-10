Rollover crash on Summerlin Road caught on dash camera

A man happened to shoot dash cam video of a rollover crash on Summerlin Drive near College Parkway Wednesday.

“It was like something out of the movies,” said Edward Ramos who took the video. “It was insane.”

Ramos said he was only thinking about stopping his truck so he wouldn’t hit the woman whose car rolled over the median.

“My first thought was, ‘I need to stop or I’m going to crush her.'”

After capturing video of the car barreling over the median and rolling into oncoming traffic, Ramos says he hopes the dash-camera video he took will remind people to keep an eye on the road.

The driver almost hit a Lee County deputy who had made a traffic stop, you can see it in the video.

“I see the officer jump on the sidewalk to avoid being hit by this vehicle…the driver of the vehicle reacted and jerked on the steering wheel to the left and rolled in front of me.”

Ramos said he and other drivers ran to the rescue.

“I saw her leg sticking out.”

Ramos said the woman was conscious and knew what happened.

“She knew she had made a mistake so she apologized to the officer.”

Ramos says the video shows why we need to pay attention behind the wheel, especially while law enforcement are doing their jobs on busy streets.

“We need to be aware,” said Ramos. “We just lost an officer in the line of duty these men and women are doing their job and just like us we want to make it home to our families.”

WINK News has reached out to Lee County Sheriff’s Office about the woman’s injuries, but they have not responded.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Emily Luft