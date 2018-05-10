More restaurants now required to add calorie counts to menus

Getting healthier just got a little easier. The FDA is forcing more restaurants to show how many calories are in their foods.

The requirement went into effect on Monday.

Fort Myers resident Kathy White thinks the new rule is a great idea.

“I think that you should know what’s going into your coffee and drinks,” she said.

Jennifer Deyoung, a clinical dietitian, says everyone could benefit from knowing what’s in their food.

“We’re kind of trained to think that the portion sizes we get in restaurants and fast food places are proper and they’re not,” she said. “It’s calories in, calories out. It all just comes back to the basics.”

But the rule won’t apply to every restaurant in America. Only chains with 20 or more locations would qualify.

However, some local establishments, like Pinchers, have considered adding calorie counts to their menus even though they aren’t required to.

“It is a challenge, because then you have to break all the recipes down. There’s a significant cost to it,” said Grant Phelan, the president of Phelan Brands.

It’s something he thinks about a lot, and something more customers are likely to look out for.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Erica Brown