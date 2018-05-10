Fort Myers man arrested in connection with deputy-involved shooting

A Fort Myers man has been arrested and faces charges after his involvement in a deputy-involved shooting.

LCSO arrested Jorge Alejandro Pupo, 44.

Pupo is accused of brandishing a weapon and threatening a deputy in the area of 4811 Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers. He was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the deputy shot him, fearing for his life.

Pupo faces charges of two counts of aggravated assault on an officer, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting an officer.

