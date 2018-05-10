“Dress for Success” charity helps women enter the workplace

A Southwest Florida charity is helping women dress to transform their lives.

Dress for Success program aims to give women access to professional clothing and skills to get good jobs.

“If you are homeless or living in a car, it is difficult to have that outfit,” said Cassandra Filer who gave a homeless friend a ride to Dress for Success. “But you come here, you get that outfit and you get that job.”

She entered the program hoping to get more polished herself. And in seven weeks, she went through classes on workplace etiquette, dressing professionally and job searching.

“They teach you employment skills and how to dress for the workplace,” said Filer. “Energy is everything.”

Karen Anderson, President of Dress for Success, says that first impressions make a huge difference.

“Represent yourself on the outside in a positive way,” Anderson said.

The economy is strong and while there are a lot of job opportunities, it can be hard to know where to find them.

Dress for Success creates a support network of its own because clients remain involved even after they graduate.

“We volunteer on a regular basis because I really believe in this program,” said Filer.

Dress For Success has a big fundraiser this Friday at the Hyatt Regency in Bonita Springs. The event begins at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $125 for a champagne dinner as well as a live and silent auction.

For more information, visit their website.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Emily Luft