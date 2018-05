Crash snarls traffic on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral

A crash snarled traffic Thursday afternoon near Pine Island Road, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast Pine Island road and Del Prado Boulevard North, police said. The westbound traffic on Pine Island Road is affected.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route for the next two hours, police said. No injuries were reported.