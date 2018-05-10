Blaine Edward Williams, 57, of Cape Coral, found guilty of sexual battery on child. Mugshot via the Lee County Sheriff's office. WINK News
Cape Coral man found guilty of sexual battery on child

Published: May 10, 2018 4:32 PM EDT

A 57-year-old man was found guilty of sexual battery on a child, the State Attorney’s Office said on Thursday.

Blaine Edwards Williams, of Cape Coral, was accused of sexually abusing, molesting and raping a child between 2007 and 2013 in Lee County, the State Attorney’s Office said. The abuse began when the victims was 6 years old and continued until she was 12 years old.

The victim spoke of the abuse in 2016 to a school guidance counselor who reported it to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office said.

Williams was charged with two counts of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age and one count of lewd and lascivious battery.

Williams could face up to life in prison at this sentencing on June 11.

