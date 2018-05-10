Cape Coral man found guilty of sexual battery on child

A 57-year-old man was found guilty of sexual battery on a child, the State Attorney’s Office said on Thursday.

Blaine Edwards Williams, of Cape Coral, was accused of sexually abusing, molesting and raping a child between 2007 and 2013 in Lee County, the State Attorney’s Office said. The abuse began when the victims was 6 years old and continued until she was 12 years old.

The victim spoke of the abuse in 2016 to a school guidance counselor who reported it to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office said.

Williams was charged with two counts of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age and one count of lewd and lascivious battery.

Williams could face up to life in prison at this sentencing on June 11.

Writer: Katherine Viloria