Annual Great Dock Canoe Race to kick off in Naples

Southwest Florida residents can participate in the Great Dock Canoe Race this week in Collier County.

The 42nd Annual Event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Dock at Crayton Cove on 845 12th Avenue South.

The event was first created as a celebration for locals that signified season was over and summer was coming, according to the website. The race aims to support the community and create an experience for participants and onlookers alike.

This year’s beneficiary of the event is Charity for Change.

For more information, click here.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Katherine Viloria