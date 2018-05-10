Lockdown due to off-campus police activity lifted at Alva Middle School

A precautionary lock down Thursday morning due to off-campus police activity has been lifted at Alva Middle School, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

An active investigation began around 10:30 a.m. on Palm Beach Boulevard, deputies said. All students at the school are safe.

The lockdown was lifted around 10:57 a.m.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Katherine Viloria