Two men arrested in Cape Coral drug raid near a school

Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection with a drug bust on Northwest 17th Avenue, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Detectives orchestrated several controlled buys of marijuana at a home on the 700 block of NW 17th Avenue, police said. A search warrant of the home was issued and resulted in the arrest of Matthew William Hermanns, 35, and Tyler Richard Ott, 25.

9.5 pounds of marijuana, 664 grams of marijuana wax, numerous vials of THC oil, a firearm and ammunition, and drug paraphernalia were found in the home, police said.

Hermanns and Ott face a host of charges including possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000-feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

The arrests happened near Mariner High School and Mariner Middle School.

“As always, we are very proud of the work done by the VIN Unit in eliminating yet another source of illegal drugs that brings not only the substance itself but the potential for violence as evidenced by the discovery of a firearm and ammunition in the hands of a felon,” said Cpl. Phil Mullen.

Writer: Katherine Viloria