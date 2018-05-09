SWFL family rushes to repair Irma damage before hurricane season

A Southwest Florida family is still working to repair damages caused by Irma before the next hurricane season kicks off.

John Meltzer and his family moved in August to their Lehigh Acres home — just one month before the storm hit.

The roof of Meltzer’s home seemed to be intact right after the storm, but an inspection proved otherwise. The damages were anywhere from $15 to $23 thousand worth of damage.

Eight months after the storm, Meltzer is still battling with the insurance company.

“I called them back and they said, ‘We’re not going to give you roof, we’re not going to give you anything,'” he said.

Meltzer said he may have to pay for the repairs out of his own pocket.

“It’s not exactly what we’ve got saved up,” he said. “The chances of us getting a roof by the storm season or the rainy season are very slim because of how backed up everyone is.”

Michelle Grojean with Crown Roofing in Fort Myers said damage from Irma is leaving companies backed up for months.

“Now, we have a flux in the pipeline and so does every other roofer,” Grojean said.

Meltzer said his family hired a private adjuster to deal with their insurance company.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Katherine Viloria