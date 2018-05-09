Smoke billows from Bonita Springs house fire

Firefighters are working to extinguish the flames of a house fire Wednesday morning off Bonita Beach Road Southwest, according to the Lee County Public Safety website.

The fire began burning around 10:58 a.m. at a home on the 28000 block of Meadowlark Lane. Approximately two or three people were in the home at the time of the fire and are being checked out by EMS, according to a spokesperson for Bonita Fire. Their current conditions are unclear.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

WINK News viewer David Cressy shared this video of the smoke billowing from the home:

Count on WINK News for more information as details become available.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Rachel Ravina