No right turn signs installed at several intersections along US 41 in Lee County

No right turns signs have been installed along U.S. 41 in hopes of keeping people safe and lowering the amount of crashes involving pedestrians.

“It is fairly dangerous because you got 6, 7 lanes altogether to cross through and at nighttime you really cant see much,” xx said.

Some pedestrians, like Steven Halstead, said they won’t take a chance crossing U.S. 41 in Lee County.

“I don’t. No. I have a son, I’m a single father,” Halstead said.

To make crossing safer, Lee County installed no right turn signs along U.S. 41 at Palm Drive, Beacon Manor Drive and Airport Road.

Despite the signs, walker Phelps Agnant said he’s had some close calls.

“Drivers don’t know and there’s several different signs,” Agnant said. “We should maybe put on the news or inform people.”

More than 100 pedestrians died last year on Florida roads and the state ranks at the top for pedestrian deaths, according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association.

Robert Price, of Lee Department of Transportation, said he hopes these improvements will help save lives.

“It’s a measure for us to try to address some of those vehicle verse pedestrian conflict areas,” Price said.

The signs were installed one year ago. FDOT said they’ve been working and the organization plans to put signs at other intersections.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

