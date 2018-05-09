Man shows appreciation for fallen Highlands deputy by holding flags

When Gary Snow found found out Highlands County deputy William Gentry was shot and being taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, he said he had to act.

“I couldn’t sleep,” Snow said. “I was heartbroken to hear what happened.”

Snow lit a candle and held flags overnight. The photo made the rounds on social media.

“I got out here at 1 (a.m.) and stayed until about 6 in the morning until I saw one of the last officers leave,” Snow said.

Snow does not work in law enforcement, but said he’s thankful for those who wear the badge.

“They took an oath to serve and protect us and I believe as as citizen it’s our obligation to return that favor and say thank you,” Snow said.

A candlelight vigil take place at 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Field on 681 Magnolia Ave. in Sebring.

MORE: Highlands County sheriff speaks of fallen deputy at press conference

Reporter: Britni McDonald

Writer: Rachel Ravina