Man catches 12-foot hammerhead shark off Sanibel beach

New video shows a man catching a 12-foot hammerhead shark just feet from Sanibel beach.

Elliot Sudal works with organizations like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to tag and study the behavior of sharks.

In the last four years, Sudal has caught and released more than 500 sharks — including the hammerhead shark off of Blind Pass Beach.

“It’s the biggest thing you could possibly catch off the beach,” Sudal said. “I mean these things are strong. They are good fighters, you’ve got big reels, big hooks … it’s exciting.”

Sharks mainly feed on Tarpon and since it’s in season, Sudal said this is one of the reasons he’s seen so much activity.

“This is the healthiest I’ve ever seen the water. I mean it’s clear, there’s bait, the shark fishing has been awesome, there’s more tarpon than I’ve ever seen before,” Sudal said.

While Sudal loves the thrill of the job, he said it’s all part of a bigger mission of awareness and education.

“Finding out how they are moving and why depending on water quality, temperature, climate change, things like that, but also to identify where they are having their pups,” Sudal said.

Sudal said many shark species have experienced a decline in populations, making it more important to tag and study the behavior of sharks.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Katherine Viloria