Highlands County Deputy remembered with candlelight vigil

More than 1,200 people came out to celebrate the life of Highlands County Deputy William Gentry, including several members of law enforcement from all over the state.

WINK News report Kim Powell spoke with community members and Gentry’s employees about his life, how important this vigil is for everyone and how Gentry was too humble to even want all of this attention.

Reporter: Kim Powell

