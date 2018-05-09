Highlands County Deputy escorted by motorcade procession Wednesday

Deputy William Gentry’s body was taken from Lee Memorial Hospital to Tampa to complete his duty as an organ donor Wednesday morning.

A motorcade of more than 20 law enforcement officers vehicles escorted the fallen deputy.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers along w/ multiple law enforcement / emergency responder agencies were honored to escort fallen Highlands Co Deputy William Gentry & family from Lee Memorial Hospital to Life Link of FL in Brandon. Praying for his family & loved ones 🙏🏼💙RIP #FHP pic.twitter.com/f5LR5A2gkF — Lt. Gregory Bueno (@FHPTrooper_SWFL) May 9, 2018

Deputy Gentry was able to save at least 6 other lives through organ donation after he was killed in the line of duty.

“Obviously they’re still reeling from an unimaginable loss and tragedy that they’re going through,” said Betsy Edwards of Tampa Lifelink where Gentry was taken. “But they are finding some hope and healing through knowing that Officer Gentry is going to live on through the lives that he will save through organ donation.”

An autopsy will be performed in Winter Haven and then he’ll be escorted home.

Joseph Edward Ables, 69, is in custody and is being charged with attempted first-degree murder without premeditation among other charges.

The funeral for Gentry will take place at 11 a.m. on May 15 at Highlands News-Sun Center at 781 Magnolia Ave. in Sebring.

WINK News reporter Nicole Valdes was live Wednesday morning following the procession. Watch the full segment above.

What an incredible moment, @HighCoSheriff deputies escort fallen deputy #WIilliamGentry from SWFL to a Tampa hospital. His organs will be donated and help save 6 lives. @winknews pic.twitter.com/VDWCoP8ru4 — NicoleValdesWINK (@NValdesWINK) May 9, 2018

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

Writer: Emily Luft