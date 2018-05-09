E. coli outbreak from romaine lettuce found in Florida

An E. coli outbreak stemming from romaine lettuce illness has spread to Florida, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

It’s unclear where or how many people have been infected in Florida.

Minnesota, North Dakota, and Texas have also reported recent illnesses, the CDC said.

There have been illness reports from 28 more people in 12 states since May 2, according to the CDC.

People should not eat or purchase romaine lettuce unless it’s confirmed the lettuce was not grown in the Yuma, Ariz. region, the CDC said. Product labels don’t always identify where it was grown.

The following types of romaine lettuce should not be consumed if it’s unclear where it was grown:

Whole heads and hearts of romaine

Chopped romaine

Baby romaine

Organic romaine

Salads and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce

There have been 149 people infected in 29 states infected since recent illness reports on April 25, according to the CDC. One person has died in California, and 64 people have been hospitalized.

Seventeen of the 64 people in the hospital have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure, the CDC said.

WINK News reached out to the CDC for more information but they have yet to comment.

Writer: Rachel Ravina