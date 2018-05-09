Cape Coral woman killed in single-vehicle crash

A 26-year-old woman died to injuries sustained in a crash early Wednesday morning, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after midnight near the intersection of Hancock Bridge Parkway and Orange Grove Boulevard, deputies said.

Amber Faith Udell, of Cape Coral, was driving a 2001 Nissan and attempted to negotiate a curve while traveling westbound on Hancock Bridge Parkway, deputies said. Udell failed to negotiate the curve causing her vehicle to exit the roadway.

Her vehicle struck a culvert and became airborne, deputies said. The vehicle then struck a power pole before coming to a final rest.

Udell was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased, deputies said. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The sheriff’s office is asking any witnesses with information to call LCSO Detective Leonard Gould at 239-477-1636 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Writer: Katherine Viloria