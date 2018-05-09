Cape Coral man falls victim to online job scam

A Cape Coral man that fell victim to a fake job posting is now out thousands of dollars.

The man, who asked to remain unidentified, applied online to work for a company called VAMI SRL as an equipment finance manager and even received a job offer.

While on a 30-day probation period, the company asked him to purchase 19 iPhones, and promised he would be reimbursed.

“I never in my wildest dreams would have thought applying for a job would end up me being $11,000 in debt,” the man said.

The company’s website has since been taken down.

The FBI’s latest report shows internet crimes have totaled $1.42 billion in victim losses in 2017.

Computer expert Shaun Book said online scammers are getting more aggressive.

“It’s very difficult sometimes to tell them apart from the real thing,” Book said.

There are more than 800 complaints a day about internet crimes, according to the FBI report. Florida tops the list with more than 20,000 victims in 2017.

For more information on the latest internet crime report, click here.