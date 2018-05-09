2 construction workers killed after falling from Naples elevator shaft

Two construction workers building the shaft of an elevator were killed Wednesday evening at the Club Brittany of Park Shore, according to the Naples Police Department.

The shaft was approximately 110 feet above the ground at the building on the 4000 block of Gulf Shore Blvd North, according to police. They fell between 10 and 11 floors.

A coworker called police around 3:15 p.m.

Count on WINK News for more details as information becomes available.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Rachel Ravina