2 arrested after raid at Cape Coral home

Two people were seen being handcuffed after a raid Wednesday morning at a home on Northwest 17th Avenue.

Cape Coral resident Dan Santos said a SWAT raid happened across the street from his home.

“I went out to see what was going on and they were across the street,” Santos said.

Santos added he also saw the officers serving a narcotics search warrant.

“I saw like six or seven guys actually with masks on covering their faces, and probably another five or six guys in uniform,” Santos said.

The identities of the people arrested were unclear.

WINK News reporter Chris Grisby was on scene when the two people were put in handcuffs. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Rachel Ravina