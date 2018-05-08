Teachers Appreciation Week 2018 freebies and deals

We all know teachers spend countless hours caring for and nurturing the minds of our youth.

For Teachers Appreciation Week which runs May 7-11, many locations are offering discounts and deals.

Most of the deals fall on May 8 which marks Teachers Appreciation Day.

Here’s a list of discounts and freebies below, be sure to bring your teacher ID:

Food

Cicis : Teachers get a free adult buffet Tuesday with a valid school ID and coupon available here. Dine-in only.

: Teachers get a free adult buffet Tuesday with a valid school ID and coupon available here. Dine-in only. Chick-fil-A : Teachers, educators and administrators can get a free Chick-fil-A sandwich on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants. Teacher ID required.



: Teachers, educators and administrators can get a free Chick-fil-A sandwich on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants. Teacher ID required. Chipotle : BOGO on burritos, bowls, salads or tacos on Teachers’ Day from 3 p.m. to close.

: BOGO on burritos, bowls, salads or tacos on Teachers’ Day from 3 p.m. to close. PDQ: Teachers and nurses get 50% off their total check Tuesday with valid ID.

Teachers and nurses get 50% off their total check Tuesday with valid ID. Einstein Bagels: All week, teachers can get 20 percent off any purchase. Use promo code 9053.

Everyday deals for teachers

ADOBE: Students and teachers get over 60% off Creative Cloud All Apps.

Ann Taylor LOFT: Receive 15 percent off all full-priced items. Click here to sign up for the LOFT Loves Teachers program.

Apple Store for Education: Faculty, staff and homeschool teachers of all grade levels get discounted rates on all Apple products.

Banana Republic: Get 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases with a valid ID. Show this flyer at your local register!

Barnes & Noble: Teachers, librarians and home-schoolers enrolled in the educator discount program are eligible for 25 percent off publisher list price on teacher appreciation days.

Bose: Educators can receive up to 15 percent off of Bose products, including headphones and speakers, through the company’s “Educators’ Program.” Savings are available only by phone. Direct all inquiries to the “Educators’ Program.” (h/t www.gobankingrates.com)

Costco: All year round teachers can sign up for a Costco membership and receive $60 in savings.

J.Crew: Teachers receive a 15% discount on in-store purchases with a valid school ID at checkout. Click here to find a store near you.

Joann Fabrics: Save 15 percent every day by joining Teacher Rewards. Must show valid ID.

Lenovo: Teachers, professors and adminstrators can receive 10 percent off “Think” products and 5 percent off “Idea” products when shopping online. (h/t www.gobankingrates.com)

Sprint: Teachers, administrators and other school employees can receive special discounts on Sprint products and services through the Sprint Works Program.

Author: CBS Denver