Red flag warning issued for parts of SWFL

A red flag warning was issued Tuesday for parts of Southwest Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

The red flag warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. for inland Charlotte, DeSoto, and inland Lee counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Any fires that start could spread rapidly, according to the National Weather Service. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

The National Weather Service said having “strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”

Writer: Rachel Ravina