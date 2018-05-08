Outpouring of support shown for Highlands County fallen deputy

Support has been pouring in for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was fatally shot while in the line of duty.

Deputy William Gentry was responding to a call Sunday night when a suspect shot him in the head. The deputy was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

There’s tears behind this photo. Dozens of people have helped make this memorial outside @HighCoSheriff even more remarkable, and it’s still growing. @winknews pic.twitter.com/rIxn60sIT3 — NicoleValdesWINK (@NValdesWINK) May 8, 2018

A growing memorial near Gentry’s patrol car outside the sheriff’s office includes flowers, candles, and cards. But one special gesture made a world of difference to grieving law enforcement officers.

Just hours after Gentry was shot, a man stood outside Lee Memorial Hospital holding a black and blue American flag in one hand and a candle in the other.

Detective Daniel McFee thanked the man, who remains unidentified, and asked if he could take a picture. Once he got back in his patrol car, McFee broke down in tears.

“In the moment that we were dealing with our worst nightmare and our focus was just on the most heinous and evil act that anyone can think of, to see that level of support and just love … was huge,” McFee said.

For the sheriff’s office, that sign of support meant more than words can explain.

“It really shows us that although sometimes all we hear is the negative, the vast majority of people out there is supportive and very thankful for what we do and that means a whole lot to us,” McFee said.

DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? We want to thank this man who stood outside Lee Memorial Hospital after Highlands County Deputy William Gentry was fatally shot in the line of duty. Posted by WINK News on Tuesday, May 8, 2018

McFee will be honoring Gentry at the Police Unity Tour in Virginia which honors fallen law enforcement officers.

A candlelight vigil will happen at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fireman’s Field on 681 Magnolia Ave. in Sebring.

The funeral for Gentry will take place at 11 a.m. on May 15 at Highlands News-Sun Center at 781 Magnolia Ave. in Sebring.

Joseph Edward Ables, 69, is in custody and is being charged with attempted first-degree murder without premeditation among other charges.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Katherine Viloria