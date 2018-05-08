Michigan police find missing 12-year-old girl in Charlotte County

A 12-year-old girl who went missing from Adrian, Mich. was found safely in Charlotte County, Fla.

Police say the person suspected of taking Brianna Longardner is in custody and awaiting extradition to Michigan to face charges of kidnapping and custodial interference.

The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of one year and one day in jail.

Police say the last day Brianna was seen was May 3 in Adrian. She was believed to be with her biological mother Ryla Hubbard, who does not have custody but does have a lengthy criminal record.

Police say Hubbard has threatened to take Brianna to an unknown location, and has contacts in Indiana and Florida.

Brianna is now in the hands of Florida child protective services.

Author: WTOL