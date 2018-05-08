Lani Kai resort files lawsuit against Fort Myers Beach over parking

Lani Kai Island Resort filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Fort Myers Beach due to limited parking options in a fast-growing area.

Finding a parking spot can be challenging and could cost anywhere from $10 to $20 during season.

“We come here, we’re paying outrageous prices for everything down on the island and then you still gotta pay to park,” beachgoer Joe Vieira said.

The owner of the resort, Bob Conidaris, filed the 37-page lawsuit that outlines there’s no affordable place for visitors to park which impacts all businesses on the beach.

Conidaris could not comment on the open lawsuit, but released the following statement to WINK News:

“In the past, we’d let anyone park on our property … but at this point, with the Town allowing some businesses outrageous expansions without the room for the additional parking required, there’s no parking left on this little stretch of beach.

If these expansions continue without the available parking, what island visitors are currently paying by the day will be charged by the hour … It hurts our visitors, and inevitably, it hurts the small business owners of Fort Myers Beach.”

WINK News reached out to the town manager and council, but they had no comment at this time regarding the lawsuit.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Katherine Viloria