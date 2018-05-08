Fire crews battle landfill fire in Charlotte County

Fire authorities are working to contain a landfill fire in Charlotte County Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to a fire at a privately-owned construction debris landfill on Zemel Road around 8:15 p.m. Monday night.

A piece of construction debris caught fire, according to Charlotte County officials.

As of 11:00 p.m. the fire was not contained.

Smoke from the fire billowed along the Charlotte County and Lee County line but the fire was not considered a threat to surrounding structures.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live at the landfill Tuesday morning for an update. Watch the full segment below.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Oliver Redsten

Writer: Emily Luft