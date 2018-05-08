Collier takes lessons learned from Irma to prepare for next hurricane season

Hurricane Irma conveyed a long list of problems for Loyd and Laura Lynn Childs.

While there was no gas, water or electricity after the storm, the Naples Estates couple said it was a good lesson learned.

“We know where we need to spend our money and time now,” Loyd said.

Collier County held a meeting Tuesday to identify what needs to be done to prepare ahead of hurricane season.

“Preparedness is a 365-day job and we want to make sure we’re as ready as we can be,” said Dan Summers, of Collier County Emergency Services.

The county is working to add more storage for fuel and generators at all new gas stations. In addition, the county is working closely with Florida Power and Light.

“You’ve seen the transfer of wooden poles to concrete poles, those concrete poles have a much higher resistance so they are working on a continuous hardening process,” Summers said.

The county wants to expand school shelters and staffing, train county employees on working a generator, and offer a way for neighbors to get emergency alerts on their phones.

“Every disaster brings a new set of challenges,” Summers said. “We realize this was a tough go and so we want to make sure we can continue to support in a long-term.”

The county is also looking to improve nursing homes by making sure there are generators and air conditioning. Leaders said they are looking towards grants, local funds and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help pay for costs.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Katherine Viloria