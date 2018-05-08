Collier Commissioners pass measure for alcohol sales at parks during events

Purchasing alcohol at parks during events is now an easier thing to do for Collier County residents.

Collier County Commissioners passed a measure for this initiative during a meeting Tuesday morning.

There were 20,000 spectators at the Minto U.S. Open at East Naples Community Park.

“So many of us work hard at (pickleball) and we get very thirsty … were looking for some type of beer,” said resident Patrick Bumpus.

Jim Ludwig, executive director of Pickleball Enterprises, said they put on about six events every year, with each one requires a complicated and sometimes lengthy process to be able to sell alcohol.

“The process to be able to sell alcohol at our events is somewhat time consuming and pretty difficult,” Ludwig said.

County Commissioners agreed to streamline the process, making it easier for event planners to secure vendors.

“You want to attract as many people as you can and having an alcohol permit would help,” Bumpus said.

Part of the requirement for selling liquor at park events includes having security and medical staff on hand. Participants must also have a special type of insurance.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

