Cape Coral man accused of stealing car, leading cops in chase

A 19-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with a stolen vehicle, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Daiten Manuel Ramos, of Cape Coral, is accused of stealing an unlocked Ford F-150 outside a home on Northwest 24th Terrace near Kismet Parkway.

Ramos reportedly raced into North Fort Myers, before deputies finally stopped him on Betmar Boulevard and Pondella Road.

A gun was located inside the center console of the vehicle. Some nearby residents were frustrated the weapon and car were left so accessible.

“This is the trifecta of not doing the very basic things you could do to make yourself less likely to be a victim,” said Lieutenant Dana Coston, Cape Coral Police Department Public Affairs Officer.

Ramos, who remained at the Lee County Jail Tuesday, faces charges of grand theft, resisting an officer and possession of marijuana. His bond is set at $18,500.

Law enforcement said this case teaches a valuable lesson.

“The best way to reduce your likelihood of being victimized is to simply remove any valuables from your car, make sure that anything you have that might be enticing is out of sight and locking your car door,” Coston said.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

