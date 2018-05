1 killed in crash on San Carlos Blvd. near Fort Myers Beach

One person was killed Tuesday night after a crash on San Carlos Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A vehicle crashed into a pedestrian around 10 p.m. on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach. There is a roadblock as an investigation is underway.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear at this time.

