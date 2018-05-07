University of Florida apologizes for being “inappropriately aggressive” with graduates

The president of the University of Florida apologized for the school being “inappropriately aggressive” while physically moving graduates across the stage during a commencement ceremony over the weekend. Videos posted to social media showed a man dressed in an academic robe grabbing graduates and pushing them while they were displayed on the Jumbotron at the school’s basketball arena on Saturday. Witnesses said African-American grads appeared to be singled out.

“We were inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage,” President Kent Fuchs said on Twitter on Sunday. “I personally apologize, and am reaching out to the students involved. The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies.”

Fuchs also apologized while speaking at another commencement ceremony on Sunday. The school posted his statement to YouTube.

Statement by President Fuchs at today’s commencement ceremony by University of Florida on YouTube

Witnesses said that most of the graduates grabbed by the commencement marshal were black, according to CBS Gainesville affiliate WGFL-TV.

In one video posted Saturday, spectators booed the marshal after he grabbed a graduate with both hands and moved him out of view of the Jumbotron camera.

The University is proud of the achievements of every single one of our graduates and regrets that any celebration of the day may have been diminished by those monitoring a graduation ceremony. — FLORIDA (@UF) May 6, 2018

In other videos, the marshal puts his hand on graduates’ shoulders and pushed them along in line.

UF Twitter 🗣🗣 Somebody please find out this employee’s name!! Every time a Black student took more than TWO seconds, he aggressively pushed them. Watch it for yourself. #ItsGreatUF pic.twitter.com/zMee1nMbUZ — Chris (@ChicoFreedom) May 5, 2018

Fuchs said nearly 10,000 students are graduating from the school this spring.

Author: By Alex Sundby, CBS News