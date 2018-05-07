Support for Highlands County deputy shot & killed stretches across county lines

Just hours after Deputy William Gentry died at Lee Memorial Hospital, flowers and cards piled up near his patrol car in Highlands County.

“As a law enforcement officer, you take an oath to protect and serve, and for someone to lose their life in the line of duty, it’s, like I said, heartbreaking,” said Lt. Greg Bueno with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputy Gentry was responding to a call in Lake Placid when someone shot him Sunday night. By Monday afternoon, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said despite the best efforts of first responders and hospital staff, his wounds were too much. He died Monday.

Lt. Bueno says the loss hits close to home.

“Anytime you hear fellow law enforcement officers lose a life in the line of duty, it’s tragic…it’s heartbreaking…it’s the last thing any of us want to hear,” he said.

The HCSO says this is the third deputy they’ve lost in the line of duty. But the first time in their 97-year history, it was because of a criminal act.

As members of law enforcement visited Lee Memorial throughout the day, Lt. Bueno says it’s proof that they are all bonded closely together.

“We are all collectively trying to do the same thing, which is make our community safer,” Lt Bueno said.

Deputy Gentry is also an organ donor, and the HCSO said, “In true spirit of a public servant, Deputy Gentry’s organs will be donated so that some good may come out of this unthinkable tragedy.”

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Erica Brown