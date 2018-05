Lee County deputy arrested for battery

A Lee County deputy was arrested early Monday morning is facing a battery charge, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Beissmann was arrested around 1:28 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office booking sheet.

Beissmann was arrested by police in Cape Coral.

The circumstances leading up to his arrest were unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina