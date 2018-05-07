Guerrero expected to enter ‘not guilty’ plea

The man accused of killing a 9-year-old girl nearly two years ago is expected to enter a a plea of not guilty Monday.

The State Attorney’s Office announced first-degree murder and kidnapping charges against Jorge Guerrero-Torres on Thursday in connection with the Diana Alvarez case, who went missing in 2016 from her San Carlos Park home.

A judge read the charges against him Monday at his arraignment.

Writer: Emily Luft