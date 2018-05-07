Girls Going Places to hold spring conference at FGCU

Southwest Florida teenagers can gain financial tools during the Girls Going Places Entrepreneurship Conference this spring at Florida Gulf Coast University.

The Alliance Financial Group hosting the event strives to provide mentorship initiatives and programs designed to stress the importance of financial planning, meeting goals and entrepreneurship, according to the organization’s website.

The conference will take place Wednesday at the Cohen Center at the university on FGCU Boulevard North.

For more information visit the Alliance Financial Group’s website.