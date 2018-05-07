The gifts your mom deserves

Flowers, chocolate, coupons good for chores; all of these are good gift ideas. But what are some great ideas that will show you’ve gone above and beyond this year for Mother’s Day?

Even if she isn’t tech savvy, the Amazon Echo Spot is the smart gadget that may be the perfect Mother’s Day gift. Starting at around $130, she can use it to find out the weather, look up recipes, and video chat with the whole family. If she likes to cook, get her the Cuisinart Griddler Deluxe for $159. This versatile countertop appliance can be used as an open grill, a flat griddle for pancakes, or a Panini press.

Even better, the non-stick finish offers superior scratch-resistance and easy cleanup. For the active mom, why not get her the Fitbit Versa for just under $200. This health and fitness smartwatch tracks your heart rate, your steps, and offers personalized workouts and coaching through every move. If your mom likes to enjoy a glass of wine after a long day, get her this cordless, electric wine opener for $15. With just the touch of a button, she’ll be able to remove the cork in seconds. It also comes with a rechargeable base and a foil cutter for easily removing seals. Or if you’re really going for broke, get your mom the Electric Boda-Boda Bike for $3,399!

For special bonding time with your mom, take her out for Painting with a Twist. These painting sessions are all about fun art while you sip on your favorite beverage and enjoy step-by-step instructions from local artists. To find a location near you, visit paintingwithatwist.com.

Contributors to this news report include: Gabriella Battistiol, Producer; Katie Campbell, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Author: Ivanhoe Newswire