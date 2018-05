Crews battle 22-acre brush fire threatening homes in Charlotte County

Approximately 22 acres have burned in a brush fire Monday evening near Jennings Boulevard, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The following roads have been closed: Jennings Boulevard, Chippewa Street, Gisinger Boulevard, Pilgrim Street, Kearney Avenue, and Elvington Road, according to Brian Gleason, a spokesperson for Charlotte County.

The fire began burning around 4:13 p.m. and it’s 80 percent contained, according to a spokesperson for Charlotte County.

No injuries have been reported, according to a spokesperson for Charlotte County. Homes are threatened by the flames of this brush fire.

The Florida Forest Service, Charlotte County Fire and EMS, Englewood Fire Department , North Port Fire Department, Boca Grande Fire Department¬† and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are working to extinguish the flames.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

Writer: Rachel Ravina