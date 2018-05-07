Cape woman accused of driving drunk, hitting pedestrians

A 37-year-old woman arrested in connection with driving under the influence and hitting two pedestrians received a $17,500 bail.

Colleen Marie Mulder, of Cape Coral, faces charges of driving under the influence with a BAC of .15 or higher, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury and two counts of DUI with property damage, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

A public defender was appointed for her first appearance in court. She is prohibited from having contact with the victims as well as consumption of alcohol or drugs.

Police responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to a serious injury crash on the 3000 block of Del Prado Boulevard South, off Veterans Memorial Parkway. A woman, later identified as Mulder, rear-ended another vehicle while driving southbound on Del Prado Boulevard South.

The initial collision then caused the vehicle to hit two pedestrians on the sidewalk. a street sign and several newspaper boxes before coming to rest in the parking lot, according to police. The pedestrians were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Mulder showed signs of impairment at the scene and was taken into custody, but was medically cleared due to her complaints of injuries. There was a warrant was served to draw her blood, police said. Her medical BAC was a 0.226.

Her next scheduled court appearance is in June.

Writer: Rachel Ravina