Bicyclist killed in crash on SR 70 in DeSoto County

A 61-year-old man riding a three-wheeled bicycle was killed in a crash early Monday morning on State Road 70, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Lazaro Coopinger, of Arcadia, was riding his three-wheeled bicycle around 1:35 a.m. on State Road 70, just east of Southeast Townsend Avenue, according to the FHP. A 2016 Chrysler 200 was traveling behind Coopinger and hit the left rear side of the bicycle.

Coopinger was taken to DeSoto Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the crash, State troopers said. The driver and passenger in the Chrysler were not hurt.

It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor for Coopinger, according to State troopers. The crash remains under investigation.