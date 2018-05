SWFL to sample variety of cuisine at Taste of Collier

Southwest Florida residents can sample a plethora of foods Sunday at the Taste of Collier.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bayfront Naples.

Admission costs $5 for people 10 years and older, and is free for children younger than 10 years old. Food tickets cost $1 each.

Proceeds benefit Meals of Hope, an organization dedicated to fight hunger in Southwest Florida.

For more information, visit Taste of Collier’s website.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Rachel Ravina