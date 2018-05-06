Highlands County deputy shot in head, flown to Lee Memorial in critical condition

A Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot in the head and critically wounded Sunday night in the Lake Placid area, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect is in custody.

The deputy was responding to a call about a neighbor dispute on Baltimore Way. Contact was made with the resident of a home. Sources say the suspect then fired a shot, hitting the deputy. It is unclear if the suspect was aiming for the deputy or the neighbor.

The next deputy on the scene arrested the suspect, a 69-year-old man.

The deputy was critically injured and airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott made a phone call to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Sunday night to discuss the incident.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown