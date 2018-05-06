Everblades knock out Solar Bears to advance to conference finals

The Florida Everblades came out on top Sunday in their playoff game against the Orlando Solar Bears.

In the Game 5 match up, the Everblades won 5 to 2. The win gives them the 4-1 series victory in the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Everblades will now look ahead to the conference finals.

WINK News’ Andrew Keesee and Melinda Lee give you the game recap tonight at 6.

Just rolled up to the Amway Center in Orlando for @FL_Everblades vs @OrlandoHockey. The Blades (3-1) can close out the series with a win. #KellyCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/qMSUZD06mT — Andrew Keesee (@AKeeseeWINK) May 6, 2018

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown