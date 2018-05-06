WINK News
FORT MYERS

Everblades knock out Solar Bears to advance to conference finals

Published: May 6, 2018 4:12 PM EDT

The Florida Everblades came out on top Sunday in their playoff game against the Orlando Solar Bears.

In the Game 5 match up, the Everblades won 5 to 2. The win gives them the 4-1 series victory in the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Everblades will now look ahead to the conference finals.

Reporter:Andrew Keesee
Melinda Lee
Writer:Erica Brown
