Structure fire on 3826 Exchange Ave. (Photo via Twitter/Greater Naples Fire)
NAPLES

Crews battle flames of Naples structure fire

Published: May 6, 2018 7:38 AM EDT

Crews are working to extinguish the flames of a structure fire Sunday morning off Airport Pulling Road, according to Greater Naples Fire.

The structure is located at 3826 Exchange Ave., according to fire officials.

The circumstances leading up to the fire were unclear.

Count on WINK News for more information as details become available.

Writer:Rachel Ravina
