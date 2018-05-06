Crews battle flames of Naples structure fire

Crews are working to extinguish the flames of a structure fire Sunday morning off Airport Pulling Road, according to Greater Naples Fire.

The structure is located at 3826 Exchange Ave., according to fire officials.

The circumstances leading up to the fire were unclear.

GNFS units are currently on scene of a working structure fire located 3826 Exchange Ave. pic.twitter.com/jlMBxQBnOZ — Greater Naples Fire (@GN_Fire) May 6, 2018

Count on WINK News for more information as details become available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina