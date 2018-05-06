Crash with injuries blocks portion of Del Prado Blvd. in Cape Coral

At least one person was seriously injured in a crash Sunday afternoon on Del Prado Boulevard South, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The crash, involving a pedestrian, happened around 2:30 p.m. at the 3800 block of Del Prado Boulevard South, according to police.

Seven people total were treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Five were released at the scene and two were transported from the crash as trauma alert patients.

The southbound lanes are shut down and police are diverting traffic around the scene, police said. Drivers should expect delays through 5 p.m. and find an alternate route.

Writer: Rachel Ravina