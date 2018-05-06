Car plows into pedestrians on Cape street; driver arrested

Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral was shut down for hours after a car plowed into pedestrians.

Witnesses say it was a domino effect, of one crash sending another car into a crowd on the sidewalk. The driver of one car was hit from behind, causing it to come off Del Prado Boulevard and strike two people in a parking lot nearby.

The two people struck were taken to local hospitals as trauma alert patients. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The driver of the car in which witnesses say caused the accident has been taken into custody. Officers at the scene conducted numerous field sobriety tests on her. She could barely comply with the officer’s demands.

The car she hit was occupied by a family from Naples that was driving home from a Cape Coral bike shop. It is unclear if anyone in that vehicle was injured.

The driver who was arrested, however, says she didn’t do anything wrong.

As she was being detained by officers, she could be heard yelling obscenities and protesting her arrest.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, I’m not under arrest. It was a simple car accident. I WANT TO GO HOME! I Want something to drink. I want a Kleenex to dry my nose. Are you videotaping this, cause put it on the f****** news. I want to go home. I want a drink of water. I want a Kleenex nope, can’t have any of that why? Cause I got in a car accident,” she said.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown