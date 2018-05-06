Body found near Immokalee intersection; deemed homicide

A 19-year-old man was found dead Saturday evening near State Road 29, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to an area near the intersection of State Road 29 and Farm Workers Way and found the body of a man, later identified as Juan M. Herrera.

Deputies are investigating the homicide, but no arrests have made.

There’s no threat to the community based on the isolated incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The circumstances leading up to the man’s death were unclear.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 239-252-9300.

Writer: Rachel Ravina