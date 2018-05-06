Arcadia man succumbs to injuries after crash near Charlotte-Lee County line

A 63-year-old man succumbed to his injuries sustained in a crash Saturday on State Road 31, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Randy Bateman, of Arcadia, was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 —around 6 a.m. Friday— southbound on State Road 31 near Suzan Drive, according to the FHP. The Ford traveled off the road, onto the grass shoulder and jumped a culvert.

Bateman was then thrown from the Ford after it went airborne and landed across the Lee County line, State troopers said.

Bateman was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital, but was pronounced dead on Saturday, according to State troopers.

Bateman was not wearing a seat belt at the time off the crash, State troopers said.

It’s unclear why the Ford traveled off the road or if alcohol was involved.