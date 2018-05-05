SWFL residents to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Southwest Florida residents can spice up their Cinco de Mayo at Felipe’s Taqueria in Naples.

The festivities will start at 11 a.m. to midnight at the restaurant on 4255 Tamiami Trail North. There will a myriad of traditional Mexican food including, tacos, rice, beans guacamole and margaritas.

“Cinco de Mayo is a festivity in Mexico about the battle of Puebla, the day mexico win a battle against France,” said Jairo Guzman, general manager at Felipe’s Taqueria. “We want to embrace the community, and have a good time with the people, and share a little bit of our tradition.”

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Katherine Viloria